2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

115,113 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

ZARQ

905-630-0070

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 | AMG | LOW KM

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 | AMG | LOW KM

Location

ZARQ

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

905-630-0070

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

115,113KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8378169
  • Stock #: 1045C5
  • VIN: WDDGF8BB5CA626531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1045C5
  • Mileage 115,113 KM

Vehicle Description

We are a BBB Accredited, Consumer-Driven OMVIC Registered Dealer & Proud Member of the Used Cars Dealers Association of Ontario (UCDA)

 

We Are Centrally Located at QEW/Walkers Line in Burlington | We Have Convenient Appointment Hours: Monday to Friday From 11 AM to 8 PM, Saturday 12 PM to 8 PM & Sunday 12 PM to 4 PM

 

Our Aim Is To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Experience Greatly Enjoyable and Memorable!

 

* APPOINTMENT REQUIRED

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

