High Value Options

Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Smart Device Integration
Backup Camera
Cruise Control
Power Folding Mirrors
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Third Row Seating
Sunroof / Moonroof
Tow Hitch
Alloy Wheels

2012 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

104,000 KM

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GL 450 4MATIC - Navigation System - Leather !!!

12925430

2012 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GL 450 4MATIC - Navigation System - Leather !!!

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
104,000KM
VIN 4JGBF7BE8CA796189

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Trip Computer
Dual visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Retractable cargo cover

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child safety rear door locks

Exterior

Privacy Glass
Intermittent rear wiper w/washer
Rain-sensing intermittent windshield wipers
Temporary spare tire w/steel wheel
Black roof rails

Mechanical

Front/rear stabilizer bar
4-wheel pwr ventilated disc brakes
Independent double wishbone front suspension
Speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
Dual chrome exhaust tips
4MATIC all-wheel drive
AIRMATIC air suspension

Additional Features

1st
2nd
odometer
outside temp
fuel gauge
PRE-SAFE collision preparedness system
Front/rear velour floor mats
Rear window defroster w/auto-shutoff
4.6L DOHC 32-VALVE V8 ENGINE
COMAND cockpit management & data system
Rear bumper load sill
Automatic headlamps -inc: twilight sensor & programmable locator lighting
Integrated (3) button garage door opener
(6) cup & (2) bottle holders
2nd row pwr 60/40- split flat-folding seats w/adjustable head restraints
Mercedes-Benz Maintenance System
3rd row pwr 50/50-split flat-folding seats w/adjustable head restraints
Carpeted cargo area floor mounted tie-down hooks
Independent 4-arm multi-link rear suspension
LED daytime driving lamps
1st & 2nd row side-impact airbags
Front dual-stage airbags -inc: occupant classification system
Front & rear outboard seatbelts -inc: pre-tensioners & force limiters
Anti-lock braking system w/brake assist system (BAS)
Steel-reinforced cabin -inc: front & rear crumple zones
Active front seat belts w/automatic height adjustable shoulder belts
Universal LATCH (lower anchors & tethers for children) system
& 3rd row window curtain airbags
Electronic instrumentation -inc: speedometer
Multi-function display -inc: trip meter
maintenance system
oil-level check
audio features
vehicle reminder & message indicator
programmable settings
mobile phone book
POST-SAFE accident response -inc: auto door unlock
engine/fuel cutoff
Electronic stability program (ESP) w/ trailer stabilization system
7-speed automatic transmission -inc: Direct Select
driver-adaptive shift logic

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4
