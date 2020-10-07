Menu
2012 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

0 KM

Details Description Features

$18,285

+ tax & licensing
$18,285

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

2012 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2012 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GL 350 BlueTec

2012 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GL 350 BlueTec

Location

Total Auto Sales

3366 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7N 3M8

647-621-8555

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$18,285

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6086232
  • Stock #: 3019
  • VIN: 4JGBF2FE5CA793019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

**JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS THIS ONE!**

 

** COMES LOADED WITH //AMG SPORT PACKAGE, NAVIGATION, BI XENON LIGHTS, BLUETOOTH, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PARKTRONIC, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, MEMORY SEATS, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, CLIMATE CONTROL, RAIN SENSOR, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, TRAILER COUPLING WITH ESP TRAILER STABILISATION, HIGH-CAPACITY BATTERY, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, AMBIENT LIGHTING, KEYLESS-GO, EXTERIOR CHROME PACKAGE, 115 V SOCKET, DESIGNO HEADLINING IN FABRIC, BLAC AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! **

 

 

*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*** PLEASE TEXT 647-621-8555 or call 1-855-893-4002 ***

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL AUTO SALES

 

 

 

3366 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7N 3M8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

----------------------------------------

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Monday         8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tuesday        8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wednesday  8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thursday      8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Friday            8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Saturday       By Appointment 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sunday          By Appointment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

AFTER 5PM AND WEEKENDS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with OMVIC. A car proof history report will

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

be provided with your vehicle of choice before you decide to purchase it.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PLEASE TEXT 647-621-8555 or call 1-855-893-4002

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL AUTO SALES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3366 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7N 3M8

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Push Button Start
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Lumbar Support
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Air Suspension
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

