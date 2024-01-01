Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>NO ACCIDENTS!! CARFAX CLEAN!! 4 MATIC GLK350!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, ALLOY WHEELS, CRUISE CONTROL. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.</p>

2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

207,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

350 4 MATIC

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

350 4 MATIC

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

  1. 1708726839
  2. 1708726842
  3. 1708726841
  4. 1708726841
  5. 1708726841
  6. 1708726842
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
207,000KM
Used
VIN WDCGG8HB5CF723028

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 207,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS!! CARFAX CLEAN!! 4 MATIC GLK350!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, ALLOY WHEELS, CRUISE CONTROL. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Good Cars Only

Used 2013 Ford Escape SEL AWD for sale in Burlington, ON
2013 Ford Escape SEL AWD 289,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Toyota RAV4 4WD for sale in Burlington, ON
2012 Toyota RAV4 4WD 196,000 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford F-150 XLT with Cap for sale in Burlington, ON
2010 Ford F-150 XLT with Cap 240,000 KM $9,900 + tax & lic

Email Good Cars Only

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

Call Dealer

905-332-XXXX

(click to show)

905-332-8575

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

Contact Seller
2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class