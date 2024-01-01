$9,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
350 4 MATIC
2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
350 4 MATIC
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
207,000KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WDCGG8HB5CF723028
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 207,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS!! CARFAX CLEAN!! 4 MATIC GLK350!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, ALLOY WHEELS, CRUISE CONTROL. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Good Cars Only
2013 Ford Escape SEL AWD 289,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota RAV4 4WD 196,000 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
2010 Ford F-150 XLT with Cap 240,000 KM $9,900 + tax & lic
Email Good Cars Only
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
Call Dealer
905-332-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Good Cars Only
905-332-8575
2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class