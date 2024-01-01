$10,000+ tax & licensing
2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
4MATIC 4dr GLK 350
Location
Sebs Autosales
1254 Plains Rd East, Unit #8, Burlington, ON L7S 1W6
289-707-3319
Certified
$10,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 153,516 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK 350
Price: $10,000
Km: 153,516
Location: Burlington, ON
Contact: 2897073319
Details:
Engine: 3.5L V6
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Type: AWD
Exterior Color: Black
Interior: Leather black and tan
Fuel Type: Gasoline
Condition: Excellent, well-maintained
Features: Heated front seats Panoramic sunroof Bluetooth connectivity Navigation system Power tailgate Dual-zone climate control Premium audio system Highlights: This Mercedes GLK 350 is in great condition with only Km 153,516. It delivers a smooth, luxurious ride and has been regularly serviced. Clean title and accident-free. Perfect for anyone looking for a reliable luxury SUV. Message me for more details or to schedule a test drive! Financing and extended warranty available
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Sebs Autosales
289-707-3319