2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

<p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>For Sale: 2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK 350</span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;> Price: $10,000</span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;> Km: 153,516</span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;> Location: Burlington, ON</span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;> Contact: 2897073319 </span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Details: </span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Engine: 3.5L V6 </span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Transmission: Automatic </span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Drive Type: AWD </span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Exterior Color: Black </span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Interior: Leather black and tan </span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Fuel Type: Gasoline </span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Condition: Excellent, well-maintained </span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Features: Heated front seats Panoramic sunroof Bluetooth connectivity Navigation system Power tailgate Dual-zone climate control Premium audio system Highlights: This Mercedes GLK 350 is in great condition with only Km 153,516. It delivers a smooth, luxurious ride and has been regularly serviced. Clean title and accident-free. Perfect for anyone looking for a reliable luxury SUV. Message me for more details or to schedule a test drive! Financing and extended warranty available</span></p>

2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

153,516 KM

$10,000

+ tax & licensing
2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

4MATIC 4dr GLK 350

2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

4MATIC 4dr GLK 350

Location

Sebs Autosales

1254 Plains Rd East, Unit #8, Burlington, ON L7S 1W6

289-707-3319

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

153,516KM
VIN WDCGG8HB7CF857667

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,516 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

CD Player

Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Sebs Autosales

Sebs Autosales

1254 Plains Rd East, Unit #8, Burlington, ON L7S 1W6
2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class