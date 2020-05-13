2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

- Powertrain
-
- Safety
-
- Driver Airbag
- 3-point front seat belts
- Power Options
-
- Exterior
-
- Continental Brand Tires
- Tire pressure monitoring lamp
- Steel spare wheel
- Windows
-
- Additional Features
-
- Hydraulic Jack
- Locking glove box
- Front stabilizer bar
- cargo compartment lamp
- Hinged Lid for Centre Stack Bin
- Sliding Door Assist Handle
- 16" x 6.5" steel wheels
- Tilt & telescoping steering column
- All-season tires
- Rear mud flaps
- Front passenger airbag
- Front mud flaps
- Front ashtray w/lighter
- Right Rear Door Assist Handle
- Pwr door locks w/remote keyless entry
- (5) front speakers
- 180-amp alternator
- Rear tow hook
- 100-amp battery
- 144" wheel base
- Reinforced shock absorbers
- 270 degree opening rear hinged doors
- Heat-insulating glass w/windshield band
- 3.0L DOHC 24-valve turbocharged V6 BlueTEC diesel engine
- Battery disconnect
- NAFTA trailer socket wiring
- Straight to rear exhaust
- Trailer hitch prep pkg -inc: trailer wiring harness w/7-pin connector
- Adaptive electronic stability program -inc: electronic brake force distribution, acceleration skid control, brake assist, roll over mitigation, roll over intervention, load adaptive control, enhanced understeering control
- LT245/75R16 tires
- Right sliding door
- Aux fuel sending unit
- Electric pwr aux heater
- No cargo partition
- 5-speed automatic transmission w/start-off assist
- 8850# GVWR
- 2-stage sliding side door
- Assist handle for inner seat
- Assist handle w/partition
- Left rear door assist handles
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.