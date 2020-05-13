2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Safety Driver Airbag

3-point front seat belts Power Options Heated pwr mirrors Exterior Continental Brand Tires

Tire pressure monitoring lamp

Steel spare wheel Windows Tinted windshield glass

Additional Features Hydraulic Jack

Locking glove box

Front stabilizer bar

cargo compartment lamp

Hinged Lid for Centre Stack Bin

Sliding Door Assist Handle

16" x 6.5" steel wheels

Tilt & telescoping steering column

All-season tires

Rear mud flaps

Front passenger airbag

Front mud flaps

Front ashtray w/lighter

Right Rear Door Assist Handle

Pwr door locks w/remote keyless entry

(5) front speakers

180-amp alternator

Rear tow hook

100-amp battery

144" wheel base

Reinforced shock absorbers

270 degree opening rear hinged doors

Heat-insulating glass w/windshield band

3.0L DOHC 24-valve turbocharged V6 BlueTEC diesel engine

Battery disconnect

NAFTA trailer socket wiring

Straight to rear exhaust

Trailer hitch prep pkg -inc: trailer wiring harness w/7-pin connector

Adaptive electronic stability program -inc: electronic brake force distribution, acceleration skid control, brake assist, roll over mitigation, roll over intervention, load adaptive control, enhanced understeering control

LT245/75R16 tires

Right sliding door

Aux fuel sending unit

Electric pwr aux heater

No cargo partition

5-speed automatic transmission w/start-off assist

8850# GVWR

2-stage sliding side door

Assist handle for inner seat

Assist handle w/partition

Left rear door assist handles

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.