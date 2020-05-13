2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Menu
$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

Upper Brant Auto

905-319-9200

Contact Seller
Cargo Vans

Cargo Vans

Location

Upper Brant Auto

2241 Mountain Side Drive, Burlington, ON L7P 1B6

905-319-9200

  • 145,985KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5009625
  • Stock #: 337
  • VIN: WD3BE7CC3C5683323
Exterior Colour
Stone Grey (Gray)
Interior Colour
Black (VH5)
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Greta Vehicle for anyone is a trade looking for a work truck. 6 month power train warranty with option to increase up to 3 years. For further inquiries contact Nikita 416-271-5315 or Ira 905-630-3201

Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
Safety
  • Driver Airbag
  • 3-point front seat belts
Power Options
  • Heated pwr mirrors
Exterior
  • Continental Brand Tires
  • Tire pressure monitoring lamp
  • Steel spare wheel
Windows
  • Tinted windshield glass
Additional Features
  • Hydraulic Jack
  • Locking glove box
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • cargo compartment lamp
  • Hinged Lid for Centre Stack Bin
  • Sliding Door Assist Handle
  • 16" x 6.5" steel wheels
  • Tilt & telescoping steering column
  • All-season tires
  • Rear mud flaps
  • Front passenger airbag
  • Front mud flaps
  • Front ashtray w/lighter
  • Right Rear Door Assist Handle
  • Pwr door locks w/remote keyless entry
  • (5) front speakers
  • 180-amp alternator
  • Rear tow hook
  • 100-amp battery
  • 144" wheel base
  • Reinforced shock absorbers
  • 270 degree opening rear hinged doors
  • Heat-insulating glass w/windshield band
  • 3.0L DOHC 24-valve turbocharged V6 BlueTEC diesel engine
  • Battery disconnect
  • NAFTA trailer socket wiring
  • Straight to rear exhaust
  • Trailer hitch prep pkg -inc: trailer wiring harness w/7-pin connector
  • Adaptive electronic stability program -inc: electronic brake force distribution, acceleration skid control, brake assist, roll over mitigation, roll over intervention, load adaptive control, enhanced understeering control
  • LT245/75R16 tires
  • Right sliding door
  • Aux fuel sending unit
  • Electric pwr aux heater
  • No cargo partition
  • 5-speed automatic transmission w/start-off assist
  • 8850# GVWR
  • 2-stage sliding side door
  • Assist handle for inner seat
  • Assist handle w/partition
  • Left rear door assist handles

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

