2012 Mitsubishi RVR

257,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,498

+ tax & licensing
$4,498

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

2012 Mitsubishi RVR

2012 Mitsubishi RVR

SE FWD MANUAL,SERVICE RECORDS,CERTIFIED !!

2012 Mitsubishi RVR

SE FWD MANUAL,SERVICE RECORDS,CERTIFIED !!

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,498

+ taxes & licensing

257,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8252632
  • Stock #: MRVR
  • VIN: JA4AH3AU4CZ605455

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 257,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS,SERVICE RECORDS- MITSUBISHI,LOCAL TRADE.. ABS,POWER WINDOWS,LOCKS and MIRRORS...

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

HST, LICENSING and $10 OMVIC fee is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.



Office : 905-315 1885



WEB:www.importconnection.ca



4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cargo shade
Wheel Covers
Equalizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Email Import Connection

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

