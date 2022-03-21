Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Nissan Armada

146,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,800

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

Contact Seller
2012 Nissan Armada

2012 Nissan Armada

AWD Platinum Edition,NO ACCIDENTS ,CERTIFIED!!

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan Armada

AWD Platinum Edition,NO ACCIDENTS ,CERTIFIED!!

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,800

+ taxes & licensing

146,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8839559
  • Stock #: NAR12
  • VIN: 5N1AA0NE4CN605776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD PLATINIUM EDITION,NO ACCIDENTS,SERVICE RECORDS..LOCAL TRADE !


DVD ENTERTAINMENT,NAVIGATION,REAR VIEW CAMERA,BACK UP SENSORS...POWER 3RD ROW SEATS and TRUNK..HEATED STEERING WHEEL,BLUETOOTH...and much more...


FINANCING IS AVAILABLE.


SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.


HST, LICENSING and $10 OMVIC fee is EXTRA


We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.




Office : 905-315 1885




WEB:www.importconnection.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Import Connection

2016 Volkswagen Jett...
 220,000 KM
$8,800 + tax & lic
2008 Honda Element E...
 196,000 KM
$16,800 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Corolla ...
 101,000 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Import Connection

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

Call Dealer

905-315-XXXX

(click to show)

905-315-1885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory