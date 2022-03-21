$23,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-315-1885
2012 Nissan Armada
AWD Platinum Edition,NO ACCIDENTS ,CERTIFIED!!
Location
Import Connection
4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
905-315-1885
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8839559
- Stock #: NAR12
- VIN: 5N1AA0NE4CN605776
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 146,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD PLATINIUM EDITION,NO ACCIDENTS,SERVICE RECORDS..LOCAL TRADE !
DVD ENTERTAINMENT,NAVIGATION,REAR VIEW CAMERA,BACK UP SENSORS...POWER 3RD ROW SEATS and TRUNK..HEATED STEERING WHEEL,BLUETOOTH...and much more...
FINANCING IS AVAILABLE.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.
HST, LICENSING and $10 OMVIC fee is EXTRA
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.
Office : 905-315 1885
WEB:www.importconnection.ca
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Import Connection
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.