$13,800

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

2012 Nissan Frontier

2012 Nissan Frontier

4WD Crew Cab SWB Auto PRO-4X,BLUETOOTH,WARRANTY !!

2012 Nissan Frontier

4WD Crew Cab SWB Auto PRO-4X,BLUETOOTH,WARRANTY !!

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

$13,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 228,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5275115
  • Stock #: NF12621
  • VIN: 1N6AD0EV7CC444621
Exterior Colour
Dark Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

SHARP TRUCK,POWER SUNROOF !CERTIFIED ,WARRANTY INCLUDED!
YES! WE ARE OPEN FOR BUSINESS ! WE ARE OPERATING IN PERSON BY APPOINTMENT or WE CAN PROCESS THE SALES REMOTELY and ELECTRONICALLY if needed.
TEST DRIVES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SERIOUS BUYERS !

TWO OWNERS,NO ACCIDENT CLAIMS ,VERY CLEAN LOCAL TRADE !! SERVICED RECORDS ! CERTIFIED...WARRANTY INCLUDED.
POWER SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, A/C ,ABS , POWER WINDOWS,MIRRORS and LOCKS..
3 MONTHS/5,000 KM WARRANTY INCLUDED - Lubrico's Driver's Shield Warranty.
Additional Extended Warranty Options Available.

TRADE IN and TAKE ADVANTAGE ON TAX SAVINGS.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.
Office : 905-334 1355
WEB:www.importconnection.ca
4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Luggage Rack
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Tow Hooks
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Bed Liner
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

