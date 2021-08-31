2012 Nissan Maxima

+ taxes & licensing
289-200-9805
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
289-200-9805
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
+ taxes & licensing
JUST ARRIVED. 2 Owners car. Black exterior with black interior Nissan Maxima. Car is fully loaded with leather interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel and rear view camera. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8