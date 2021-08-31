Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Nissan Maxima

264,353 KM

Details Description Features

$6,300

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,300

+ taxes & licensing

Montague Motors

289-200-9805

Contact Seller
2012 Nissan Maxima

2012 Nissan Maxima

3.5 SV

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan Maxima

3.5 SV

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$6,300

+ taxes & licensing

264,353KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7977689
  • VIN: 1N4AA5AP3CC834427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 264,353 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST ARRIVED. 2 Owners car. Black exterior with black interior Nissan Maxima. Car is fully loaded with leather interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel and rear view camera. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Montague Motors

2011 Toyota Tundra 4...
 206,000 KM
$21,999 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Odyssey 4...
 200,000 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Camry 4d...
 220,000 KM
$11,500 + tax & lic

Email Montague Motors

Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

Call Dealer

289-200-XXXX

(click to show)

289-200-9805

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory