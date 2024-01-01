Menu
NO ACCIDENTS!! BRAND NEW NISSAN TRANSMISSION INSTALLED 70,000 KMS AGO!! CLOTH INTERIOR, AM/FM/CD RADIO, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL, INTERMITTENT WIPERS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

2012 Nissan Rogue

304,000 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan Rogue

2012 Nissan Rogue

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
304,000KM
VIN JN8AS5MT4CW274534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 304,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS!! BRAND NEW NISSAN TRANSMISSION INSTALLED 70,000 KMS AGO!! CLOTH INTERIOR, AM/FM/CD RADIO, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL, INTERMITTENT WIPERS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Tow Hooks
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

More inventory From Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

2012 Nissan Rogue