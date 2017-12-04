$11,995+ taxes & licensing
2012 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
158,000KM
VIN JN8AS5MT4CW299661
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 158,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW TRANSMISSION INSTALLED BY US! A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER SUNROOF, CLOTH INTERIOR, AM/FM/CD, CRUISE CONTROL. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. CARFAX SHOWS A COLLISION CLAIM ON 4/12/17 FOR $2216.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
