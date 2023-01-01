Menu
2012 Nissan Versa

160,486 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

$10,995
+ tax & licensing
$10,995

$10,995
+ taxes & licensing

Precision Motors

416-270-7657

Location

Precision Motors

Precision Motors
1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

416-270-7657

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,995

$10,995
+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10043580
  • Stock #: 852
  • VIN: 3N1CN7AP6CL932202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,486 KM

Vehicle Description

Here at PRECISION MOTORS, we pride ourselves on providing a quality product along with a positive customer experience. Our goal is to put you in a safe and reliable vehicle. Check out this newly added 2012 NISSAN VERSA. Comes with features like a Power window, push button start, mirrors and locks,  CD Player, AM / FM Radio, USB, IPOD and AUX ports, Alloy rims and much more. With Only 160,486 kms for just 10,995.00. Automatic, Excellent Condition, Economical & Reliable sound Engine & Transmission. The vehicle comes certified with free History Report. No Hidden Charges. Price + Tax + Licensing.

 

Exclusive in-House Financing is available between dealer & the customer. No Banks involved! Approved on the spot with lowest Down-Payment & Easy Affordable Monthly / Bi-Weekly Payments According To customer’s Budget. Very Low Price. Ask about our Warranty Packages. For your peace of mind we offer 1 to 3 years warranty at Reasonable prices.

We are a proud member of UCDA and OMVIC Registered. Over 15 + years of experience in automotive Industry. We also have huge inventory of certified imported / domestic vehicles to choose from Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan, Ford, Dodge, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Chrysler and many more Makes and Models to suit your style, comfort and needs. We are open 7 days a week.

To view latest inventory, please visit our website at www.precisionmotorsltd.com

Like our Facebook page today, to view latest inventory & customer's testimonial videos visit www.facebook.com/precisionmotorsltd

This vehicle can only be viewed or test-driven by appointment.

For appointments, call INAM today, at 416-270-7657

Toll Free : 1 (877) 960-1826

Email us at : inamq@hotmail.com

visit our website at: www.precisionmotorsltd.com

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats

Email Precision Motors
