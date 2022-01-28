2012 Nissan Versa

$4,992 + taxes & licensing 1 4 3 , 8 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8189937

8189937 VIN: 3N1BC1CPXCL375578

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 143,800 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Additional Features Automatic FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.