2012 Nissan Xterra

4WD 4dr Auto SV,ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENTS !

2012 Nissan Xterra

4WD 4dr Auto SV,ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENTS !

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

$13,698

+ taxes & licensing

  • 153,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4849032
  • VIN: 5N1AN0NW7CC514106
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENTS LOCAL TRADE , CERTIFIED..
4WD,POWER PKG.,ABS,TRACTION CONTROL,CRUISE CONTROL,ALLOY RIMS...

TRADE IN and TAKE ADVANTAGE ON TAX SAVINGS.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties and Financing are available to our valued customers.
Office : 905-334 1355
WEB:www.importconnection.ca
4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Luggage Rack
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

