2012 Nissan Xterra

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
905-315-1885
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENTS LOCAL TRADE , CERTIFIED..
4WD,POWER PKG.,ABS,TRACTION CONTROL,CRUISE CONTROL,ALLOY RIMS...
TRADE IN and TAKE ADVANTAGE ON TAX SAVINGS.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties and Financing are available to our valued customers.
Office : 905-334 1355
WEB:www.importconnection.ca
4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3