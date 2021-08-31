Menu
2012 Nissan Xterra

197,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,998

+ tax & licensing
Import Connection

905-315-1885

4WD PRO-4X,AUTOMATIC,EXCELLENT CONDITION !!

Location

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

197,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8058664
  • Stock #: NX124454
  • VIN: 5N1AN0NW2CC504454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 197,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS! 2 OWNERS,EXCELLENT CONDITION,SERVICE RECORDS -LOCAL TRADE !!

 

BLUETOOTH,A/C,POWER WINDOWS,LOCKS,MIRRORS,CRUISE CONTROL,TILT STEERING..TINTED GLASS...

 

CERTIFIED and DETAILED !

 

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

 

HST, LICENSING and $10 OMVIC fee is EXTRA

 

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

 

Office : 905-334 1355

 

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

 

4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

