2012 Porsche Panamera

200,000 KM

$32,000

+ tax & licensing
Montague Motors

289-200-9805

4dr HB 4S

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

200,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9053662
  • VIN: WP0AB2A77CL061533

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY LOADED TWO OWNER 2012 PORSCHE PANAMERA. CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENTS. FULLY LOADED WITH ALL THE BELLS AND WISTLES. COMES WITH 2 YEAR LUBRICO COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. COMES WITH BOTH MICHELIN SUMMER AND WINTER TIRES ON PORSCHE RIMS. LEATHER INTERIOR HEATED SEATS & STEERING REAR VIEW CAMERA NAVIGATION PARKING SENSORS AIR SUSPENSION DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL POWER SEATS SUNROOF REAR SUN SHADE AND MUCH MORE. Credit Cards Accepted Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
RWD

