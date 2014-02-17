$10,000+ taxes & licensing
2012 RAM 1500
ST
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
184,000KM
VIN 1C6RD6FP6C5242388
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 184,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS!! 1 OWNER!! WELL MAINTAINED SINCE NEW!! CLOTH INTERIOR, AM/FM/CD, A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, REAR WHEEL DRIVE, CHROME ALLOY WHEELS. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA COST. CARFAX SHOWS A GLASS CLAIM ON 2/17/14 FOR $107 AND ANOTHER GLASS CLAIM ON 5/6/16 FOR $108.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
