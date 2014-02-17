Menu
NO ACCIDENTS!! 1 OWNER!! WELL MAINTAINED SINCE NEW!! CLOTH INTERIOR, AM/FM/CD, A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, REAR WHEEL DRIVE, CHROME ALLOY WHEELS. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA COST. CARFAX SHOWS A GLASS CLAIM ON 2/17/14 FOR $107 AND ANOTHER GLASS CLAIM ON 5/6/16 FOR $108.

2012 RAM 1500

184,000 KM

$10,000

+ taxes & licensing
2012 RAM 1500

ST

12979192

2012 RAM 1500

ST

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
184,000KM
VIN 1C6RD6FP6C5242388

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 184,000 KM

 NO ACCIDENTS!! 1 OWNER!! WELL MAINTAINED SINCE NEW!! CLOTH INTERIOR, AM/FM/CD, A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, REAR WHEEL DRIVE, CHROME ALLOY WHEELS. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA COST. CARFAX SHOWS A GLASS CLAIM ON 2/17/14 FOR $107 AND ANOTHER GLASS CLAIM ON 5/6/16 FOR $108.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575

$10,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

2012 RAM 1500