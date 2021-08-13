$6,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Subaru Impreza
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
306,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10661613
- VIN: JF1GJAC6XCH017689
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 306,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS!! UNIQUE COLOUR- CROSS BETWEEN DARK RED AND DARK PURPLE! CLOTH INTERIOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. CARFAX SHOWS WINDSHIELD REPAIRED ON 8/13/21 FOR $131.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
