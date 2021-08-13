Menu
2012 Subaru Impreza

306,000 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

Location

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

306,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10661613
  • VIN: JF1GJAC6XCH017689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 306,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS!! UNIQUE COLOUR- CROSS BETWEEN DARK RED AND DARK PURPLE! CLOTH INTERIOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. CARFAX SHOWS WINDSHIELD REPAIRED ON 8/13/21 FOR $131.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

