2012 Subaru Impreza

Listing ID: 10661613

10661613 VIN: JF1GJAC6XCH017689

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 306,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

