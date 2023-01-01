$27,600+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota 4Runner
4WD 4dr V6 LIMITED..NO ACCIDENTS..CERTIFIED!
Location
Import Connection
4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
905-315-1885
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 158,000 KM
Vehicle Description
7 PASSENGER..AWD V6 SR5/LIMITED PKG...MINT CONDITION..ONE OWNER...NO ACCIDENTS..ALL SERVICE RECORDS-TOYOTA!
LOADED...LEATHER..NAVIGATION..PUSH BUTTON START..BLUETOOTH..REARVIEW CAMERA..POWER SUNROOF..POWER HEATED SEATS...and more
CERTIFIED!..SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !
HST and LICENSING is EXTRA
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.
Office : 905 334 1355
Vehicle Features
