$6,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Toyota Corolla
2012 Toyota Corolla
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
334,000KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T1BU4EE3CC844973
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 334,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS!! FUEL EFFICIENT!! A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, AM/FM/CD, KEYLESS ENTRY, DELAY WIPERS, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. CARFAX SHOWS WINDSHIELD REPLACED ON 12/15/15 FOR $422.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Exterior
Temporary spare tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Good Cars Only
2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class 350 4 MATIC 207,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SEL AWD 289,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota RAV4 4WD 196,000 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Email Good Cars Only
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
Call Dealer
905-332-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Good Cars Only
905-332-8575
2012 Toyota Corolla