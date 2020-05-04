Menu
2012 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn Man CE,BLUETOOTH,HEATED SEATS,CERTIFIED

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 172,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4982082
  • Stock #: TC12143
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE5CC824143
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Light Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

YES! WE ARE OPEN FOR BUSINESS - BY APPOINTMENT !
TEST DRIVES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SERIOUS BUYERS !
WE CAN PROCESS THE SALES REMOTELY and ELECTRONICALLY if needed.
We are doing everything recommended to stop the spread of COVID-19.All vehicles are sanitized before and after viewing.

BLUETOOTH ,HEATED SEATS ,NO ACCIDENTS, CLEAN LOCAL TRADE !! CERTIFIED
A/C ,POWER WINDOWS,MIRRORS and LOCKS..CRUISE CONTROL..

TRADE IN and TAKE ADVANTAGE ON TAX SAVINGS.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties and Financing are available to our valued customers.
Office : 905-334 1355
WEB:www.importconnection.ca
4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

