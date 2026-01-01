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<h2><strong>2012 Toyota Highlander Limited AWD 7-Passenger | Two Owners | Legendary Reliability</strong></h2><p>Find out why the Highlander is the gold standard for family SUVs with this exceptionally clean <strong>2012 Toyota Highlander Limited</strong>. This top-tier trim offers the perfect combination of Toyotas bulletproof reliability and the luxury features your family deserves.</p><h3><strong>Vehicle Highlights:</strong></h3><ul><li><p><strong>Seating:</strong> <strong>7-Passenger configuration</strong> with the versatile 40/20/40 second-row "Center Stow" seat.</p></li><li><p><strong>Ownership:</strong> Only <strong>2 careful owners</strong> from new.</p></li><li><p><strong>Drivetrain:</strong> Advanced <strong>Full-Time AWD</strong> system for ultimate confidence in Ontario winters.</p></li><li><p><strong>Engine:</strong> Smooth and powerful 3.5L V6widely regarded as one of the most reliable engines ever built.</p></li></ul><h3><strong>Limited Trim Premium Features:</strong></h3><p>As the flagship trim level, the Limited comes fully loaded with high-end amenities:</p><ul><li><p><strong>Interior:</strong> Premium perforated leather-trimmed seats and elegant wood-grain interior accents.</p></li><li><p><strong>Comfort:</strong> <strong>Heated Front Seats</strong> and Three-Zone Automatic Climate Control (driver, passenger, and rear).</p></li><li><p><strong>Convenience:</strong> Smart Key System with <strong>Push Button Start</strong> and a Power Liftgate.</p></li><li><p><strong>Sunroof:</strong> Power tilt/slide moonroof to enjoy the open air.</p></li><li><p><strong>Audio:</strong> Premium JBL® Sound System with Bluetooth connectivity and integrated Backup Camera.</p></li></ul><h3><strong>Built to Last</strong></h3><p>The 2012 Highlander is famous for its longevity and high resale value. Whether you're navigating school zones or heading to the cottage, this SUV provides a quiet, car-like ride with the cargo space and 5,000-lb towing capacity of a much larger vehicle.</p><p><strong>Safe, spacious, and sophisticatedthis Highlander is ready for its next 10 years of service.</strong></p><p></p><p>Credit Cards Accepted</p><p>Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***</p>

2012 Toyota Highlander

164,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Toyota Highlander

4WD 4dr Limited

Watch This Vehicle
14035632

2012 Toyota Highlander

4WD 4dr Limited

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

888-996-6510

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Contact Seller

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
164,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDDK3EH9CS131666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Toyota Highlander Limited AWD 7-Passenger | Two Owners | Legendary Reliability

Find out why the Highlander is the gold standard for family SUVs with this exceptionally clean 2012 Toyota Highlander Limited. This top-tier trim offers the perfect combination of Toyotas bulletproof reliability and the luxury features your family deserves.

Vehicle Highlights:

  • Seating: 7-Passenger configuration with the versatile 40/20/40 second-row "Center Stow" seat.

  • Ownership: Only 2 careful owners from new.

  • Drivetrain: Advanced Full-Time AWD system for ultimate confidence in Ontario winters.

  • Engine: Smooth and powerful 3.5L V6widely regarded as one of the most reliable engines ever built.

Limited Trim Premium Features:

As the flagship trim level, the Limited comes fully loaded with high-end amenities:

  • Interior: Premium perforated leather-trimmed seats and elegant wood-grain interior accents.

  • Comfort: Heated Front Seats and Three-Zone Automatic Climate Control (driver, passenger, and rear).

  • Convenience: Smart Key System with Push Button Start and a Power Liftgate.

  • Sunroof: Power tilt/slide moonroof to enjoy the open air.

  • Audio: Premium JBL® Sound System with Bluetooth connectivity and integrated Backup Camera.

Built to Last

The 2012 Highlander is famous for its longevity and high resale value. Whether you're navigating school zones or heading to the cottage, this SUV provides a quiet, car-like ride with the cargo space and 5,000-lb towing capacity of a much larger vehicle.

Safe, spacious, and sophisticatedthis Highlander is ready for its next 10 years of service.

Credit Cards Accepted

Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
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$15,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Montague Motors

888-996-6510

2012 Toyota Highlander