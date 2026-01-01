$15,500+ taxes & licensing
2012 Toyota Highlander
4WD 4dr Limited
2012 Toyota Highlander
4WD 4dr Limited
Location
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
888-996-6510
$15,500
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 164,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Find out why the Highlander is the gold standard for family SUVs with this exceptionally clean 2012 Toyota Highlander Limited. This top-tier trim offers the perfect combination of Toyotas bulletproof reliability and the luxury features your family deserves.Vehicle Highlights:
Seating: 7-Passenger configuration with the versatile 40/20/40 second-row "Center Stow" seat.
Ownership: Only 2 careful owners from new.
Drivetrain: Advanced Full-Time AWD system for ultimate confidence in Ontario winters.
Engine: Smooth and powerful 3.5L V6widely regarded as one of the most reliable engines ever built.
As the flagship trim level, the Limited comes fully loaded with high-end amenities:
Interior: Premium perforated leather-trimmed seats and elegant wood-grain interior accents.
Comfort: Heated Front Seats and Three-Zone Automatic Climate Control (driver, passenger, and rear).
Convenience: Smart Key System with Push Button Start and a Power Liftgate.
Sunroof: Power tilt/slide moonroof to enjoy the open air.
Audio: Premium JBL® Sound System with Bluetooth connectivity and integrated Backup Camera.
The 2012 Highlander is famous for its longevity and high resale value. Whether you're navigating school zones or heading to the cottage, this SUV provides a quiet, car-like ride with the cargo space and 5,000-lb towing capacity of a much larger vehicle.
Safe, spacious, and sophisticatedthis Highlander is ready for its next 10 years of service.
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Montague Motors
Email Montague Motors
Montague Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
888-996-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
888-996-6510