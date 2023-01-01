Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Toyota RAV4

146,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

Contact Seller
2012 Toyota RAV4

2012 Toyota RAV4

FWD 4CYL,SUNROOF,BLUETOOTH,CERTIFIED!

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Toyota RAV4

FWD 4CYL,SUNROOF,BLUETOOTH,CERTIFIED!

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

  1. 1686934971
  2. 1686935051
  3. 1686935051
  4. 1686934971
  5. 1686934971
  6. 1686934971
  7. 1686934971
  8. 1686934971
  9. 1686934971
  10. 1686935051
  11. 1686935052
  12. 1686935051
  13. 1686935051
  14. 1686935052
  15. 1686935051
  16. 1686935051
  17. 1686935051
  18. 1686935051
  19. 1686935051
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
146,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10074744
  • Stock #: TRAV42WD
  • VIN: 2T3ZF4DV9CW149767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4 CYL.FWD,ONE OWNER,SERVICE RECORDS,BLUETOOTH,POWER SUNROOF...CERTIFIED !

 

A/C,POWER WINDOWS,MIRRORS AND LOCKS,ABS,TRACTION CONTROL...ALL NEW BRAKES..CERTIFIED..

 

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

 

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !

 

HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA

 

 

 

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Office : 905-315 1885

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Import Connection

2012 Toyota RAV4 FWD...
 146,000 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Elantra...
 169,000 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2011 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 165,000 KM
$10,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Import Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

Call Dealer

905-315-XXXX

(click to show)

905-315-1885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory