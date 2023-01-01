$14,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-315-1885
2012 Toyota RAV4
FWD 4CYL,SUNROOF,BLUETOOTH,CERTIFIED!
Location
Import Connection
4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
905-315-1885
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10074744
- Stock #: TRAV42WD
- VIN: 2T3ZF4DV9CW149767
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 146,000 KM
Vehicle Description
4 CYL.FWD,ONE OWNER,SERVICE RECORDS,BLUETOOTH,POWER SUNROOF...CERTIFIED !
A/C,POWER WINDOWS,MIRRORS AND LOCKS,ABS,TRACTION CONTROL...ALL NEW BRAKES..CERTIFIED..
SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.
FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !
HST and LICENSING is EXTRA
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.
Office : 905-315 1885
WEB:www.importconnection.ca
4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Import Connection
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.