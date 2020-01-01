Menu
2012 Toyota RAV4

FWD | CLOTH | ROOFRAILS | BLUETOOTH | 1OWNER |

Location

Acura On Brant

629 Brant St, Burlington, ON L7R 2H1

905-333-4144

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 98,042KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4402569
  • Stock #: 5007A
  • VIN: 2T3ZF4DV3CW118840
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

THIS FWD TOYOTA RAV4 Is A One Owner Vehicle Out Of Burlingotn, ON. Fresh Oil Change Done. This Vehicle Is Equipped With Cruise Control, Cloth Interior, Roof Rails, Cross Bars, AC, Sunroof, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD. This Vehicle Has A 4 Speed Automatic Transmission & A 2.5L 179 Horsepower 4 Cyl. Engine (Certified & E-Tested In Road Ready Condition, Everything In Working Order). Fantastic Overall Condition Inside & Out!! Very Well Kept Since New. Non-Smoker Vehicle. Car proof Report Showing Police-Reported Incident As 09/13/2013 (Minor Impact To Front Bumper)




Acura on Brant - A proud member of the Leggat Auto Group. Servicing Burlington, Halton, Hamilton, Grimsby, Waterdown, Toronto, Mississauga, Oakville, Stoney Creek, London, St.Catharines, Niagara Falls, & Surrounding Areas. Minutes from the QEW and 403. Carproof Verified. Good or Bad Credit, No Problem! All Credit Welcome OAC. Full Service Department with FREE Loaner Cars & Body Shop. Call and Book your Appointment Today!
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 4 Speed Automatic

