2012 Toyota RAV4



THIS FWD TOYOTA RAV4 Is A One Owner Vehicle Out Of Burlingotn, ON. Fresh Oil Change Done. This Vehicle Is Equipped With Cruise Control, Cloth Interior, Roof Rails, Cross Bars, AC, Sunroof, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD. This Vehicle Has A 4 Speed Automatic Transmission & A 2.5L 179 Horsepower 4 Cyl. Engine (Certified & E-Tested In Road Ready Condition, Everything In Working Order). Fantastic Overall Condition Inside & Out!! Very Well Kept Since New. Non-Smoker Vehicle. Car proof Report Showing Police-Reported Incident As 09/13/2013 (Minor Impact To Front Bumper)









Safety Traction Control

ABS Brakes

4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

CD Player Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 4 Speed Automatic

