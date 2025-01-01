$19,995+ taxes & licensing
2012 Toyota Tacoma
2.7L 5 SPEED 4WD CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CRUISE CHROME
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
163,440KM
VIN 5TFUX4EN0CX011231
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A3192
- Mileage 163,440 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Toyota Tacoma with 5 Speed/Manual Transmission. Black on Tan Interior: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, AC, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Tow Hitch, Chrome, Direction Compass, Steering Mounted Controls, Tow Hitch, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
4x4
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing>
2012 Toyota Tacoma