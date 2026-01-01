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<p>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*14 SERVICE RECORDS*2ND SET WINTER ON RIMS*<span> Very Clean AWD Toyota Tacoma TRDV6 3.5L with Automatic Transmission has Heated Seat, Cruise Control, and Alloy. Green on Grey Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD, AC/AUX, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Cruise Control, Back Up Camera, Steering Mounted Controls, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!</span></p><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span></p><p><span>Financing options are available from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p>

2012 Toyota Tacoma

201,360 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2012 Toyota Tacoma

V6 TRD-SPORT CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMAERA CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14378887

2012 Toyota Tacoma

V6 TRD-SPORT CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMAERA CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

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$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
201,360KM
VIN 3TMMU4FN7CM039198

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A4201
  • Mileage 201,360 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*14 SERVICE RECORDS*2ND SET WINTER ON RIMS* Very Clean AWD Toyota Tacoma TRDV6 3.5L with Automatic Transmission has Heated Seat, Cruise Control, and Alloy. Green on Grey Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD, AC/AUX, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Cruise Control, Back Up Camera, Steering Mounted Controls, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

-------------------------------------------------

Financing options are available from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
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905-281-2255

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$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2012 Toyota Tacoma