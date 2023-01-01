Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

147,896 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Motors

416-270-7657

Contact Seller
2012 Volkswagen Jetta

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

TDI **MANUAL**

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

TDI **MANUAL**

Location

Precision Motors

1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

416-270-7657

  1. 1695565909
  2. 1695565909
  3. 1695565909
  4. 1695565909
  5. 1695565909
  6. 1695565909
  7. 1695565909
  8. 1695565909
  9. 1695565907
  10. 1695565909
  11. 1695565909
  12. 1695565909
  13. 1695565909
  14. 1695565907
  15. 1695565909
  16. 1695565909
  17. 1695565908
  18. 1695565909
  19. 1695565909
  20. 1695565908
  21. 1695565907
  22. 1695565908
  23. 1695565908
  24. 1695565908
  25. 1695565908
  26. 1695565909
  27. 1695565906
  28. 1695565949
  29. 1695565949
  30. 1695565949
  31. 1695565949
  32. 1695565959
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
147,896KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10465119
  • Stock #: 876
  • VIN: 3VWWL7AJ8CM355174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,896 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA TDI is Ready For You ! ***ACCIDENT FREE / NO RUST NO DAMAGES / PERFECT CLEAN CAR *** Don't Miss Out the Chance To Get This Great VOKSWAGEN JETTA***

Here at PRECISION MOTORS, we pride ourselves on providing a quality product along with a positive customer experience. Our goal is to put you in a safe and reliable vehicle. Check out this newly added 2012 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA.

Comes with features like a Heated Seats, CD Player, AM / FM Radio, Power window, push button start, mirrors and locks,  , USB, IPOD and AUX ports, Alloy rims and much more. With Only 147,896 kms for just 10,995.00. Automatic, Excellent Condition, Economical & Reliable sound Engine & Transmission. The vehicle comes certified with free History Report. No Hidden Charges. Price + Tax + Licensing.

Exclusive in-House Financing is available between dealer & the customer. No Banks involved! Approved on the spot with lowest Down-Payment & Easy Affordable Monthly / Bi-Weekly Payments According To customer’s Budget. Very Low Price. Ask about our Warranty Packages. For your peace of mind we offer 1 to 3 years warranty at Reasonable prices.

We are a proud member of UCDA and OMVIC Registered. Over 15 + years of experience in automotive Industry. We also have huge inventory of certified imported / domestic vehicles to choose from Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan, Ford, Dodge, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Chrysler and many more Makes and Models to suit your style, comfort and needs. We are open 7 days a week.

To view latest inventory, please visit our website at www.precisionmotorsltd.com

Like our Facebook page today, to view latest inventory & customer's testimonial videos visit www.facebook.com/precisionmotorsltd

This vehicle can only be viewed or test-driven by appointment.

For appointments, call INAM today, at 416-270-7657

Toll Free : 1 (877) 960-1826

Email us at : inamq@hotmail.com

visit our website at: www.precisionmotorsltd.com

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Passenger Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Precision Motors

2012 Volkswagen Jett...
 147,896 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Corolla
99,836 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota RAV4
143,310 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Email Precision Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Precision Motors

Precision Motors

1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

Call Dealer

416-270-XXXX

(click to show)

416-270-7657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory