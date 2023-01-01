$10,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-270-7657
2012 Volkswagen Jetta
TDI **MANUAL**
Location
Precision Motors
1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
416-270-7657
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10465119
- Stock #: 876
- VIN: 3VWWL7AJ8CM355174
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 147,896 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA TDI is Ready For You ! ***ACCIDENT FREE / NO RUST NO DAMAGES / PERFECT CLEAN CAR *** Don't Miss Out the Chance To Get This Great VOKSWAGEN JETTA***
Here at PRECISION MOTORS, we pride ourselves on providing a quality product along with a positive customer experience. Our goal is to put you in a safe and reliable vehicle. Check out this newly added 2012 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA.
Comes with features like a Heated Seats, CD Player, AM / FM Radio, Power window, push button start, mirrors and locks, , USB, IPOD and AUX ports, Alloy rims and much more. With Only 147,896 kms for just 10,995.00. Automatic, Excellent Condition, Economical & Reliable sound Engine & Transmission. The vehicle comes certified with free History Report. No Hidden Charges. Price + Tax + Licensing.
Exclusive in-House Financing is available between dealer & the customer. No Banks involved! Approved on the spot with lowest Down-Payment & Easy Affordable Monthly / Bi-Weekly Payments According To customer’s Budget. Very Low Price. Ask about our Warranty Packages. For your peace of mind we offer 1 to 3 years warranty at Reasonable prices.
We are a proud member of UCDA and OMVIC Registered. Over 15 + years of experience in automotive Industry. We also have huge inventory of certified imported / domestic vehicles to choose from Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan, Ford, Dodge, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Chrysler and many more Makes and Models to suit your style, comfort and needs. We are open 7 days a week.
To view latest inventory, please visit our website at www.precisionmotorsltd.com
Like our Facebook page today, to view latest inventory & customer's testimonial videos visit www.facebook.com/precisionmotorsltd
This vehicle can only be viewed or test-driven by appointment.
For appointments, call INAM today, at 416-270-7657
Toll Free : 1 (877) 960-1826
Email us at : inamq@hotmail.com
visit our website at: www.precisionmotorsltd.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Exterior
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.