2012 Volkswagen Jetta

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $10,995 + taxes & licensing 147,896 KM Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10465119

10465119 Stock #: 876

876 VIN: 3VWWL7AJ8CM355174

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 147,896 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Exterior Fog Lights Safety Passenger Air Bag Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Warranty Warranty Available

