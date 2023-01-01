2012 Volkswagen Passat

$12,992 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 6 , 4 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9934148

9934148 VIN: 1VWBN7A35CC043129

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 116,400 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.