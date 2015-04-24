$11,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Acura ILX
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Certified
$11,995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 152,000 KM
Vehicle Description
GOOD MILEAGE FOR AGE!! ALLOY WHEELS, POWER SUNROOF, A/C, LEATHER INTERIOR, CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM/CD, BLUETOOTH, POWER LOCKS/ WINDOWS/ MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. CARFAX SHOWS SMALL CLAIM ON 4/24/15 FOR $547.
905-332-8575