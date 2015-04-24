Menu
<p>GOOD MILEAGE FOR AGE!! ALLOY WHEELS, POWER SUNROOF, A/C, LEATHER INTERIOR, CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM/CD, BLUETOOTH, POWER LOCKS/ WINDOWS/ MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. CARFAX SHOWS SMALL CLAIM ON 4/24/15 FOR $547.</p><p> </p>

2013 Acura ILX

152,000 KM

$11,995

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

Used
152,000KM
VIN 19VDE1F35DE404072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
