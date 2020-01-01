2013 Acura ILX

MAINTAINED ILX! CLEAN INSIDE OUT! PRICED TO SELL
LOADED WITH OPTIONS
HEATED LEATHER SEATS
ICE COLD AIR CONDITIONING
SUNROOF
ALLOY WHEELS
FOG LAMPS
MICHLINE TIRES INSTALLED
BRAKES REPLACED
OIL CHANGE DONE
PUSH START
KEYLESS ENTRY
CERTIFIED AND SERVICED READY FOR NEW HOME.
SOLD CERTIFIED
FREE CARPROOF OR CARFAX REPORT.
FREE OIL CHANGE.
FREE DETAILING SERVICE INSIDE AND OUT.
FREE REGISTRATION SERVICE- NO EXTRA CHARGES TO YOU.
CALL TO BOOK A VIEWING APPOINTMENT @ 647 409 6177 OR 647 216 5426
Buy with confidence!!!
OMVIC Registered & UCDA MEMBER
We have excellent consumer reviews! Visit our Facebook page: Bronte Auto Services.
LUBRICO WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE STARTING AT $299 AND UP.
STANDARD COVERAGES INCLUDE DRIVELINE, STARTER, ALTERNATOR AND A/C COMPRESSOR.
For more inventory please visit our website:
http://www.bronteautoservices.com/
Address:
1254 PLAINS RD EAST UNIT 6B
BURLINGTON L7M 1W6.
*******BY APPOINTMENT ONLY*******
ALL SHOWINGS ARE BY APPOINTMENTS ONLY PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT
MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
WE ARE OPEN SATURDAYS!!!
10AM TO 7PM
SUNDAY *******BY APPOINTMENT ONLY*******
CALL 647 409 6177 OR 647 216 5426
- Safety
-
- Fog Lights
- Security System
- Side Curtain Airbags
- Rear child door locks
- Convenience
-
- Map Lights
- Compact Spare Tire
- Floor mats
- Variable intermittent windshield wipers
- Seating
-
- Trim
-
- Body-coloured door handles
- Leather-wrapped shift knob
- Powertrain
-
- Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
- Power Options
-
- Pwr windows w/front auto-up/down
- Additional Features
-
- Front-wheel drive
- Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
- Front splash guards
- Maintenance Minder system
- Hill start assist
- Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
- 215/45R17 all-season tires
- Ambient cabin lighting
- Dual front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
- Fold-down rear centre armrest
- SMS text message function
- 17" x 7.0" alloy wheels
- 5" Colour information display
- One-touch turn signals
- Amplitude reactive damper
- Automatic on/off HID headlights
- Heated body-coloured pwr mirrors -inc: driver side expanded view
- One-touch pwr tilt moonroof
- Automatic day/night rear view mirror
- Dual-zone automatic climate control -inc: air-filtration system
- Leather-wrapped tilt/telescoping steering wheel -inc: audio & cruise controls
- 2.0L SOHC i-VTEC 16-valve I4 engine
- 5-speed automatic transmission -inc: Sequential SportShift, paddle shifters, grade logic control
- Front MacPherson strut suspension w/stabilizer bar
- Motion-adaptive electric pwr assisted rack & pinion steering
- Pwr assisted front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
- Rear multi-link suspension w/stabilizer bar
- HandsFreeLink Bluetooth wireless telephone interface -inc: steering wheel mounted controls
- Anti-lock braking system (ABS) -inc: electronic brake distribution (EBD), brake assist
- Dual-stage multiple-threshold driver/front passenger airbags
- Front 3-point seat belts w/automatic tensioning system
- Front side airbags -inc: passenger side occupant position detection system
- Multi-angle rear view camera w/guidelines
- AM/FM/XM stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA player -inc: (6) speakers, subwoofer, USB port, aux input jack
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.