2013 Acura ILX

| PREMIUM Premium Pkg

2013 Acura ILX

| PREMIUM Premium Pkg

Location

Bronte Auto Services

1254 Plains Road East, Unit 6B, Burlington, ON L7S 1W6

647-409-6177

$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 185,078KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4502874
  • VIN: 19VDE1F57DE402468
Exterior Colour
Bellanova White Pearl (White)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
MAINTAINED ILX! CLEAN INSIDE OUT! PRICED TO SELL

LOADED WITH OPTIONS
HEATED LEATHER SEATS
ICE COLD AIR CONDITIONING
SUNROOF
ALLOY WHEELS
FOG LAMPS
MICHLINE TIRES INSTALLED
BRAKES REPLACED
OIL CHANGE DONE
PUSH START
KEYLESS ENTRY

CERTIFIED AND SERVICED READY FOR NEW HOME.

SOLD CERTIFIED

FREE CARPROOF OR CARFAX REPORT.
FREE OIL CHANGE.
FREE DETAILING SERVICE INSIDE AND OUT.
FREE REGISTRATION SERVICE- NO EXTRA CHARGES TO YOU.

CALL TO BOOK A VIEWING APPOINTMENT @ 647 409 6177 OR 647 216 5426

Buy with confidence!!!
OMVIC Registered & UCDA MEMBER
We have excellent consumer reviews! Visit our Facebook page: Bronte Auto Services.

LUBRICO WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE STARTING AT $299 AND UP.
STANDARD COVERAGES INCLUDE DRIVELINE, STARTER, ALTERNATOR AND A/C COMPRESSOR.

For more inventory please visit our website:
http://www.bronteautoservices.com/

Address:
1254 PLAINS RD EAST UNIT 6B
BURLINGTON L7M 1W6.

*******BY APPOINTMENT ONLY*******

ALL SHOWINGS ARE BY APPOINTMENTS ONLY PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT
MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY

WE ARE OPEN SATURDAYS!!!
10AM TO 7PM

SUNDAY *******BY APPOINTMENT ONLY*******

CALL 647 409 6177 OR 647 216 5426
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Side Curtain Airbags
  • Rear child door locks
Convenience
  • Map Lights
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Floor mats
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Seating
  • Fold-Down Rear Seat
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Leather-wrapped shift knob
Powertrain
  • Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Power Options
  • Pwr windows w/front auto-up/down
Additional Features
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
  • Front splash guards
  • Maintenance Minder system
  • Hill start assist
  • Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
  • 215/45R17 all-season tires
  • Ambient cabin lighting
  • Dual front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Fold-down rear centre armrest
  • SMS text message function
  • 17" x 7.0" alloy wheels
  • 5" Colour information display
  • One-touch turn signals
  • Amplitude reactive damper
  • Automatic on/off HID headlights
  • Heated body-coloured pwr mirrors -inc: driver side expanded view
  • One-touch pwr tilt moonroof
  • Automatic day/night rear view mirror
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control -inc: air-filtration system
  • Leather-wrapped tilt/telescoping steering wheel -inc: audio & cruise controls
  • 2.0L SOHC i-VTEC 16-valve I4 engine
  • 5-speed automatic transmission -inc: Sequential SportShift, paddle shifters, grade logic control
  • Front MacPherson strut suspension w/stabilizer bar
  • Motion-adaptive electric pwr assisted rack & pinion steering
  • Pwr assisted front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
  • Rear multi-link suspension w/stabilizer bar
  • HandsFreeLink Bluetooth wireless telephone interface -inc: steering wheel mounted controls
  • Anti-lock braking system (ABS) -inc: electronic brake distribution (EBD), brake assist
  • Dual-stage multiple-threshold driver/front passenger airbags
  • Front 3-point seat belts w/automatic tensioning system
  • Front side airbags -inc: passenger side occupant position detection system
  • Multi-angle rear view camera w/guidelines
  • AM/FM/XM stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA player -inc: (6) speakers, subwoofer, USB port, aux input jack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

