2013 Acura ILX

MAINTAINED ILX! CLEAN INSIDE OUT! PRICED TO SELL



LOADED WITH OPTIONS

HEATED LEATHER SEATS

ICE COLD AIR CONDITIONING

SUNROOF

ALLOY WHEELS

FOG LAMPS

MICHLINE TIRES INSTALLED

BRAKES REPLACED

OIL CHANGE DONE

PUSH START

KEYLESS ENTRY



CERTIFIED AND SERVICED READY FOR NEW HOME.



SOLD CERTIFIED



FREE CARPROOF OR CARFAX REPORT.

FREE OIL CHANGE.

FREE DETAILING SERVICE INSIDE AND OUT.

FREE REGISTRATION SERVICE- NO EXTRA CHARGES TO YOU.



CALL TO BOOK A VIEWING APPOINTMENT @ 647 409 6177 OR 647 216 5426



Buy with confidence!!!

OMVIC Registered & UCDA MEMBER

We have excellent consumer reviews! Visit our Facebook page: Bronte Auto Services.



LUBRICO WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE STARTING AT $299 AND UP.

STANDARD COVERAGES INCLUDE DRIVELINE, STARTER, ALTERNATOR AND A/C COMPRESSOR.



For more inventory please visit our website:

http://www.bronteautoservices.com/



Address:

1254 PLAINS RD EAST UNIT 6B

BURLINGTON L7M 1W6.



*******BY APPOINTMENT ONLY*******



ALL SHOWINGS ARE BY APPOINTMENTS ONLY PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT

MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY



WE ARE OPEN SATURDAYS!!!

10AM TO 7PM



SUNDAY *******BY APPOINTMENT ONLY*******



CALL 647 409 6177 OR 647 216 5426

Safety Fog Lights

Security System

Side Curtain Airbags

Rear child door locks Convenience Map Lights

Compact Spare Tire

Floor mats

Variable intermittent windshield wipers Seating Fold-Down Rear Seat Trim Body-coloured door handles

Leather-wrapped shift knob Powertrain Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure Power Options Pwr windows w/front auto-up/down

Additional Features Front-wheel drive

Drive-by-Wire Throttle System

Front splash guards

Maintenance Minder system

Hill start assist

Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control

215/45R17 all-season tires

Ambient cabin lighting

Dual front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors

Fold-down rear centre armrest

SMS text message function

17" x 7.0" alloy wheels

5" Colour information display

One-touch turn signals

Amplitude reactive damper

Automatic on/off HID headlights

Heated body-coloured pwr mirrors -inc: driver side expanded view

One-touch pwr tilt moonroof

Automatic day/night rear view mirror

Dual-zone automatic climate control -inc: air-filtration system

Leather-wrapped tilt/telescoping steering wheel -inc: audio & cruise controls

2.0L SOHC i-VTEC 16-valve I4 engine

5-speed automatic transmission -inc: Sequential SportShift, paddle shifters, grade logic control

Front MacPherson strut suspension w/stabilizer bar

Motion-adaptive electric pwr assisted rack & pinion steering

Pwr assisted front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes

Rear multi-link suspension w/stabilizer bar

HandsFreeLink Bluetooth wireless telephone interface -inc: steering wheel mounted controls

Anti-lock braking system (ABS) -inc: electronic brake distribution (EBD), brake assist

Dual-stage multiple-threshold driver/front passenger airbags

Front 3-point seat belts w/automatic tensioning system

Front side airbags -inc: passenger side occupant position detection system

Multi-angle rear view camera w/guidelines

AM/FM/XM stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA player -inc: (6) speakers, subwoofer, USB port, aux input jack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.