2013 Acura RDX

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH) 3-point seatbelts w/front pretensioners Child-proof rear door locks Front/rear side curtain airbags Exterior Tinted Glass Media / Nav / Comm Compass Convenience Front Cup Holders Exterior temperature indicator Front/rear floor mats Variable intermittent windshield wipers Remote fuel filler door release Intermittent rear window wiper/washer Windows Rear Window Defroster Seating Rear seat heater ducts Trim Body-coloured bumpers Power Options Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down (2) 12V pwr outlets Suspension Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/stabilizer bar Powertrain Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure Comfort Dual-zone automatic climate control system w/air filtration

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES 18" Alloy Wheels Drive-by-Wire Throttle System Front & rear splash guards 4-way pwr passenger seat Automatic Transmission Cooler Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature Maintenance Minder system Hill start assist Illuminated glove box Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror Rear centre armrest w/cupholder Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes P235/60R18 all-season tires Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control Tire pressure monitoring system w/location & pressure indicators Dual-stage dual-threshold front airbags Chip-resistant lower body panels Front side airbags w/occupant position detection system Lockable briefcase storage in centre armrest console HomeLink universal remote Hard cargo cover lid Digital odometer w/trip meter & fuel mileage indicator High intensity discharge automatic headlights Flip open door pockets Rear door pockets Motion-adaptive electric pwr rack & pinion steering Trailing arm double-wishbone rear suspension w/stabilizer bar Body-coloured folding heated pwr mirrors -inc: driver side expanded view, integrated turn indicators 5" Colour information display 60/40 split easy fold rear seat w/pull handles, armrest 8-way pwr driver seat -inc: lumbar support, 2-position memory Lighting -inc: map lights, ambient cabin lighting, courtesy lights One-touch turn signals Tilt/telescoping steering wheel -inc: audio controls, cruise controls 3.5L V6 VTEC engine -inc: Variable Cylinder Management (VCM) 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: Sequential SportShift, paddle-shifters, grade logic control All-wheel drive w/intelligent control Amplitude reactive damper HandsFreeLink Bluetooth wireless telephone interface -inc: steering wheel controls, SMS text messaging 4-wheel anti-lock brakes system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD), brake assist Multi-angle rearview camera w/guidelines

