2013 Audi A4

PREMIUM,AWD, S-LINE PKG, NAV, CLEAN RECORD, ONTRIO

2013 Audi A4

PREMIUM,AWD, S-LINE PKG, NAV, CLEAN RECORD, ONTRIO

Location

Assurance Autosales

1201 Fairview St, Unit 2, Burlington, ON L7S 1Y5

905-333-8886

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 128,500KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4668093
  • Stock #: 10211
  • VIN: WAUFFCFL6DN020223
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

***** S-LINE PACKAGE, S-LINE STEERING WHEEL, S-LINE FRONT AND REAR SEAT, HALF LEATHER HALF SUEDE, BEAUTIFUL CLEAN INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR*** ****


2013 AUDI A4 S LINE PACKAGE, 2.0L A4 Premium, AWD, WHITE EXTERIOR, BLACK INTERIOR


*** $00.00 CLAIM *** AWD, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER SEATS, POWER SUNROOF. STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS. ***

CLEAN CARFAX! Excellent Condition. S-LINE - HEATED SEATING - HEATED MIRRORS - MEMORY SEAT - CRUISE CONTROL - TRACTION CONTROL & MUCH MUCH MORE!! 


ASSURANCE ASSURES YOU THE BEST VEHICLES IN TOWN THAT YOUR MONEY CAN BUY * BUY WITH ASSURANCE & FEEL ASSURED OF THE VEHICLE YOUR PURCHASING


Buy with confidence,Buy with Assurance, this vehicle is in excellent condition.

Come see for your self, you wont be disappointed with this 2013 Audi A4 2.0T PREMIUM PACKAGE



Bad credit? don't worry, we have a high approval ratio. Our F&I managers help you get the cheapest interest rate from a wide range of banks.


Financing all types of credit and extended warranty available.


We are located at 1201 Fairview St. Unit 2, Burlington, ON, L7S 1Y5. Our business hours are Mon-Fri 8:00am-5:00pm and Sat 9:00am-1:00pm, and do after hours appointments as well.



Visit our website at www.assuranceautosales.ca


All our prices are plus HST and LICENSING. No Gimmicks and No Admin fees, just our LOWEST price. Our Showroom Prices match our ONLINE prices to Guarantee you always get the lowest advertised price available. Actual pictures and full descriptions are provided for all of our Pre-Owned Inventory.


If you're in the market for a quality Pre-Owned vehicle, stop by Assurance Auto Sales . We're confident we have the right vehicle for you.









﻿﻿﻿﻿

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Mirror Memory
  • Push Button Start
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • DVD / Entertainment
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Turbocharged
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Assurance Autosales

1201 Fairview St, Unit 2, Burlington, ON L7S 1Y5

