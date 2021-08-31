Menu
2013 Audi A4

129,500 KM

$14,447

+ tax & licensing
$14,447

+ taxes & licensing

Assurance Autosales

905-637-1921

2013 Audi A4

2013 Audi A4

Premium, NAVIGATION, AWD

2013 Audi A4

Premium, NAVIGATION, AWD

Assurance Autosales

1254 Plains Rd East Unit 12, Burlington, ON L7S 1W6

905-637-1921

$14,447

+ taxes & licensing

129,500KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7859745
  • Stock #: 10282
  • VIN: WAUFFCFL3DN026545

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,500 KM

Vehicle Description

FOR IMMEDIATE ASSISTANCE TEXT TAZ @ 905-320-6698

AFFORDABLE LUXURIOUS VEHICLE!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, POWER SUNROOF, LEATHER, POWER DRIVER SEAT, HEATED FRONT SEATS, CLIMATE CONTROL, PUSH START, 17 INCH ALLOY WHEELS & MUCH MUCH MORE!!!

Buy with confidence, this vehicle is in excellent condition

Come see for your self, you wont be disappointed.

Certification $295

Bad credit? don't worry, we have a high approval ratio. Our F&I managers help you get the best interest rate from a wide range of banks.

Financing all types of credit and extended warranty available.

We are located at 1254 Plains Rd, East Unit 12. Our business hours are Mon-Fri 8:00am-5:00pm and Sat 9:00am-1:00pm, and do after hours appointments as well.

Visit our website at www.assuranceautosales.ca

All our prices are plus HST and LICENSING. No Gimmicks and No Admin fees, just our LOWEST price. Our Showroom Prices match our ONLINE prices to Guarantee you always get the lowest advertised price available. Actual pictures and full descriptions are provided for all of our Pre-Owned Inventory.

If you're in the market for a quality Pre-Owned vehicle, stop by Assurance Auto Sales . We're confident we have the right vehicle for you.



 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Assurance Autosales

Assurance Autosales

1254 Plains Rd East Unit 12, Burlington, ON L7S 1W6

905-637-1921

