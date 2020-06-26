Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,985

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

Contact Seller
2013 Audi Q5

2013 Audi Q5

2.0L Premium Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Audi Q5

2.0L Premium Plus

Location

Total Auto Sales

3366 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7N 3M8

647-621-8555

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$13,985

+ taxes & licensing

  • 156,101KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5267885
  • Stock #: 3935
  • VIN: WA1VFCFP2DA013935
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

**JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS THIS ONE! NO ACCIDENTS! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR!**

 

===>> APPLY ONLINE WWW.TOTALAUTOSALE.COM

 

===>> Click Here for CARFAX Report:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=BzvZmPnyUBUa17hw035055jc6RYT8aCy

 

 

 

**GORGEOUS WHITE ON PREMIUM BROWN LEATHER INTERIOR! TOP OF THE LINE PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE! COMES LOADED WITH NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC ROOF, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, VOICE CONTROL, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, CD CHANGER, PREMIUM BANG AND OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, PUSH START, HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, AUDI MULTIMEDIA, PREMIUM WOOD INTERIOR TRIM, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS AND MUCH MUCH MORE!!**

 

*** Sold fully safety certified EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE! and CarFax verified. Price listed is all-inclusive plus HST and licensing. ***

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*** PLEASE TEXT 647-621-8555 or call 1-855-893-4002 ***

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL AUTO SALES

 

3366 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7N 3M8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

----------------------------------------

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Monday         8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

 

 

 

Tuesday        8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

 

 

 

Wednesday  8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

 

 

 

Thursday      8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

 

 

 

Friday            8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

 

 

 

Saturday       By Appointment 

 

 

 

Sunday          By Appointment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

AFTER 5PM AND WEEKENDS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

 

 

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with OMVIC. A car proof history report will

 

 

 

be provided with your vehicle of choice before you decide to purchase it.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

 

 

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PLEASE TEXT 647-621-8555 or call 1-855-893-4002

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL AUTO SALES

 

 

 

3366 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7N 3M8

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Luggage Rack
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Push Button Start
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Windows
  • Panoramic Roof
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Total Auto Sales

2014 BMW X5 xDrive35i
 148,200 KM
$26,985 + tax & lic
2014 Porsche Panamer...
 75,722 KM
$41,985 + tax & lic
2014 BMW 5 Series 52...
 184,101 KM
$13,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

3366 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7N 3M8

Call Dealer

647-621-XXXX

(click to show)

647-621-8555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory