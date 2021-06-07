Menu
2013 Audi S4

107,000 KM

$24,227

+ tax & licensing
$24,227

+ taxes & licensing

Assurance Autosales

905-637-1921

2013 Audi S4

2013 Audi S4

S4/AWD/NO ACCIDENTS/NAVI/ BLIND SPOT ASSIST/CARBON

2013 Audi S4

S4/AWD/NO ACCIDENTS/NAVI/ BLIND SPOT ASSIST/CARBON

Location

Assurance Autosales

1254 Plains Rd East Unit 12, Burlington, ON L7S 1W6

905-637-1921

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,227

+ taxes & licensing

107,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FOR IMMEDTAE ASSISTANCE TEXT 905-32-6698

2013 AUDI S4 PREMIUM --LOW KM -- LOW KM--

FULLY EQUIPPED WITH AWD, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, SUN/MOON ROOF, TIP TRONIC, AFTER MARKET RIMS WORTH $6.000.00 & MUCH MORE

 

Buy with confidence this vehicle is in excellent condition & accident-free!

Come see for your self, you wont be disappointed.

Certification $395

 

Bad credit? don't worry, we have a high approval ratio. Our F&I managers help you get the best interest rate from a wide range of banks.

Financing all types of credit and extended warranty available.

 

We are located at 1254 Plains Rd, East Unit 12. Our business hours are Mon-Fri 8:00am-5:00pm and Sat 9:00am-1:00pm, and do after hours appointments as well.

Visit our website at www.assuranceautosales.ca

All our prices are plus HST and LICENSING. No Gimmicks and No Admin fees, just our LOWEST price. Our Showroom Prices match our ONLINE prices to Guarantee you always get the lowest advertised price available. Actual pictures and full descriptions are provided for all of our Pre-Owned Inventory.

If you're in the market for a quality Pre-Owned vehicle, stop by Assurance Auto Sales . We're confident we have the right vehicle for you.

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

S4/AWD/NAVI/BLIND SPOT ASSIST
BACK UP CAM
CUSTOM RIMS
RS4 GRILL
BLACKED OUT
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Supercharged
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor

Email Assurance Autosales

Assurance Autosales

Assurance Autosales

1254 Plains Rd East Unit 12, Burlington, ON L7S 1W6

905-637-XXXX

905-637-1921

