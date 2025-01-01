Menu
2013 BMW 3 Series
328i XDrive AWD - Navigation System - Leather !!

2013 BMW 3 Series

95,600 KM

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
2013 BMW 3 Series

328i XDrive AWD - Navigation System - Leather !!

12431446

2013 BMW 3 Series

328i XDrive AWD - Navigation System - Leather !!

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
95,600KM
VIN wba3b3c55df537785

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,600 KM

LOW LOW KMS - ** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** Visit Our Website @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca *

___________________________________________

Please note that 30% of our inventory is located at our secondary lot. Please book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.

___________________________________________

High-Value Options

Power WindowsNavigation SystemHeated SeatsAir ConditioningKeyless EntryCruise ControlBackup CameraLeather/Synthetic Leather SeatsSunroof / MoonroofPower SeatsAlloy Wheels

___________________________________________

FINANCING - Financing is available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We 'll help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates are available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) we also have financing options available starting at @7.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, and New!!! Credit applications are available on our website. Approvals are done very quickly. The same Day Delivery Options are also available.

___________________________________________ 

PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST and licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle!

___________________________________________

CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - A certification package can be purchased for only $699, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified

___________________________________________

WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico Warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don 't use it, you won 't lose its guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs. 

___________________________________________

TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

___________________________________________

NEW VEHICLES DAILY COME VISIT US AT 547 PLAINS ROAD EAST IN BURLINGTON ONTARIO AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF TOP-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES. WE ARE ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALERS BUY WITH CONFIDENCE **

___________________________________________

If you have questions about us or any of our vehicles or if you would like to schedule a test drive, feel free to stop by, give us a call, or contact us online. We look forward to seeing you soon 

___________________________________________

Please make an appointment before visiting us! Call US today! ( 905 ) 639 - 8187 

___________________________________________

WE ARE LOCATED AT

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E

Powertrain

Sport Mode
Comfort Mode

Interior

rear window defogger
Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
Tilt/telescopic steering column
pwr trunk release
Front centre armrest w/storage
Multi-purpose centre console storage
Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function
Velour floor mats
Illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/slide covers
Fully-finished trunk
Locking illuminated glove box
Condition based service interval display
Folding rear centre armrest
Adjustable rear headrests -inc: foldable centre headrest
Cupholders in front of gear lever -inc: lid option
Front & rear door storage
Oil service interval

Exterior

Automatic Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured bumpers
Halogen free-form fog lights
Adaptive LED brakelights
White turn signal indicator lenses
Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor & heated washer jets
LED taillights & rear turn signals
Body-coloured heated blue-tinted pwr mirrors w/memory -inc: integrated turn signals

Mechanical

Front/rear stabilizer bars
Electronically-controlled engine cooling
8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
Brake energy regeneration
xDrive all wheel drive system w/variable torque split
Front & rear ventilated disc brakes
Air curtain
Auto start/stop function -inc: deactivation button
Lightweight aluminum & steel body
Start/stop engine button -inc: comfort go keyless engine start

Media / Nav / Comm

Diversity antenna
HD Radio
Sirius satellite radio pre-wiring

Safety

Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Cornering brake control (CBC)
SMART airbag deployment system
Side-impact protection door reinforcements
Interlocking door anchoring system
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
hill descent control (HDC)
Battery safety terminal (BST)
Collapsible tube crash technology
Tire pressure warning
Dual front side-impact thorax airbags
Front/rear advanced head protection system (AHPS II)
Dual front knee airbags
Dual front airbags -inc: occupant sensor
Acoustic seat-belt warning
Luggage compartment emergency unlocking

Additional Features

lights on
door unlock
Smoker's pkg
Dynamic traction control (DTC)
Front & rear reading lights -inc: soft light
Chrome trim highlight
Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff
Valvetronic
dynamic brake control (DBC)
comfort open/close
Left & right exhaust w/chrome finisher
Fully-electronic drive-by-wire throttle system
6.5 display
auto air recirculation
Dynamic stability control (DSC) w/ extended functionality -inc: auto brake differential (ABD-X)
auto stability control + traction (ASC+T)
Pwr windows -inc: anti-trap
Front/rear outboard safety belts -inc: force limiters
pyrotechnical tensioning system
Dual zone automatic climate control -inc: microfilter ventilation
(8) programmable memory keys
4-function on-board computer w/check control system -inc: iDrive
rear air vents w/temp & air flow controls
2.0L DOHC DI 16-valve TwinPower turbo I4 engine -inc: double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing
Driving experience control -inc: eco pro

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4
2013 BMW 3 Series