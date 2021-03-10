Menu
2013 BMW 3 Series

148,102 KM

Details Description Features

$12,798

+ tax & licensing
$12,798

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

2013 BMW 3 Series

2013 BMW 3 Series

M SPORT | AWD | LOADED

2013 BMW 3 Series

M SPORT | AWD | LOADED

Location

Total Auto Sales

3366 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7N 3M8

647-621-8555

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified
Sale

$12,798

+ taxes & licensing

148,102KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6731582
  VIN: WBA3B3C59DF543153

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 148,102 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR, CLEAN TITLE! CARFAX VERIFIED! **

 

 

 

===>> APPLY ONLINE WWW.TOTALAUTOSALE.COM

 

 

 

** GORGEOUS BLACK //M SPORT ALL WHEEL DRIVE! COMES LOADED WITH PREMIUM PACKAGE, NAVIGATION, XENON LIGHTS, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, RAIN SENSOR, CRUISE CONTROL WITH BRAKE FUNCTION, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SPORT SEATS, COMFORT ACCESS, POWER SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, SPORT STEERING WHEEL, 18IN RIMS, COMFORT ACCESS, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL, RAIN SENSOR, HIGH GLOSS SHADOW LINE, PREMIUM HIFI SOUND SYSTEM, HANDS FREE WITH USB INTERFACE AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! **

 

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL AUTO SALES

 

3366 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7N 3M8

 

 

 

 

 

**APPLY ONLINE WWW.TOTALAUTOSALE.COM SAME OR NEXT DAY APPROVALS! ALL CREDIT WELCOME!**

 

 

 

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

Monday         8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

 

Tuesday        8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

 

Wednesday  8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

 

Thursday      8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

 

Friday            8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

 

Saturday       By Appointment 

 

Sunday          By Appointment

 

 

 

AFTER 5PM AND WEEKENDS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

 

 

 

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with OMVIC. A car proof history report will

 

be provided with your vehicle of choice before you decide to purchase it.

 

 

 

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

 

 

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

Vehicle Features

M SPORT
LEATHER
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

