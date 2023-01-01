Menu
2013 BMW X3

169,156 KM

Details Description Features

$13,688

+ tax & licensing
$13,688

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

xDrive28i

xDrive28i

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

Logo_NoBadges

$13,688

+ taxes & licensing

169,156KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10435509
  • Stock #: 13BX30489
  • VIN: 5UXWX9C56D0A10489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13BX30489
  • Mileage 169,156 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2013 BMW X3 is a premium midsize SUV that offers a compelling combination of luxury, performance, and versatility. With its bold and athletic design, the X3 commands attention on the road. Inside, the cabin is well-crafted and comes equipped with high-quality materials and the latest technology features, providing a comfortable and connected driving experience. The X3 offers a powerful engine option, ensuring spirited performance and confident handling. Additionally, its spacious interior and flexible cargo space make it a practical choice for families and adventurers alike. With its impressive array of features, the BMW X3 stands as a top contender in the luxury SUV segment.

WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE:

1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION


WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.


Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365

Email : sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

