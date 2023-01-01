Menu
2013 BMW X6

124,000 KM

$25,000

+ tax & licensing
$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

Montague Motors

289-200-9805

2013 BMW X6

2013 BMW X6

M X6 AWD 4dr SUV

2013 BMW X6

M X6 AWD 4dr SUV

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

124,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9957416
  • VIN: 5YMGZ0C57DLL29785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Description

REBUILT TILE. VERY CLEAN BEAUTIFUL 2013 BMW X6M VERY WELL MAINTAINED AMAZING CONDITION. WHITE ON RED FULLY LOADED:360 SURROUND CAMERALEATHER INTERIORHEADS UP DISPLAYSOFT CLOSING DOORSREAR MIRROR CURTAINNAVIGATIONHEATED SEATSHEATED STEERINGSUNROOFAND MUCH MORE
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $999. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

