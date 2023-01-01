$25,000+ tax & licensing
$25,000
+ taxes & licensing
Montague Motors
289-200-9805
2013 BMW X6
2013 BMW X6
M X6 AWD 4dr SUV
Location
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
289-200-9805
$25,000
+ taxes & licensing
124,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9957416
- VIN: 5YMGZ0C57DLL29785
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 124,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $999. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Media / Nav / Comm
DVD / Entertainment
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8