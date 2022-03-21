Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Buick Enclave

158,103 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

905-333-3700

Contact Seller
2013 Buick Enclave

2013 Buick Enclave

Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Buick Enclave

Premium

Location

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3

905-333-3700

  1. 8672861
  2. 8672861
  3. 8672861
  4. 8672861
  5. 8672861
  6. 8672861
  7. 8672861
  8. 8672861
  9. 8672861
  10. 8672861
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

158,103KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8672861
  • Stock #: 229534A
  • VIN: 5GAKVDKD6DJ262981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 158,103 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2019 Buick Encore Sp...
 46,743 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Cruze...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 GMC Yukon XL De...
 19,237 KM
$99,788 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3

Call Dealer

905-333-XXXX

(click to show)

905-333-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory