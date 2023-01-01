Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Buick Encore

210,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

Contact Seller
2013 Buick Encore

2013 Buick Encore

AWD 4dr PREMIUM,NO ACCIDENTS,LEATHER,SUNROOF,CERT!

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Buick Encore

AWD 4dr PREMIUM,NO ACCIDENTS,LEATHER,SUNROOF,CERT!

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

  1. 1698699890
  2. 1698699889
  3. 1698699889
  4. 1698699890
  5. 1698699889
  6. 1698699890
  7. 1698699889
  8. 1698699890
  9. 1698699890
  10. 1698699889
  11. 1698699889
  12. 1698699890
  13. 1698699889
  14. 1698699889
  15. 1698699890
  16. 1698699889
  17. 1698699889
  18. 1698699889
  19. 1698699889
  20. 1698699889
  21. 1698699889
  22. 1698699889
  23. 1698699889
  24. 1698699889
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
210,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10607340
  • Stock #: B13
  • VIN: KL4CJHSB4DB115003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 210,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD PREMIUM PKG.,NO ACCIDENTS,LEATHER,POWER SUNROOF,BLUETOOTH,REAR VIEW CAMERA!POWER HEATED SEATS..A/C,POWER WINDOWS,POWER HEATED MIRRORS ,POWER LOCKS....ABS,TRACTION CONTROL...

 

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

 

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !

 

HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA

 

 

 

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Office : 905-315 1885

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Import Connection

2010 Acura TSX 4dr S...
 133,000 KM
$13,800 + tax & lic
2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 78,000 KM
$11,600 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Highland...
 171,000 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Import Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

Call Dealer

905-315-XXXX

(click to show)

905-315-1885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory