2013 Cadillac SRX

Premium Pkg AWD ** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** Visit Our Website @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca * 

___________________________________________

Please note that 30% of our inventory is located at our secondary lot. Please book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.

___________________________________________

High-Value Options

Leather
Keyless Entry
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Air Conditioning
Power Windows
Power Locks
___________________________________________

FINANCING - Financing is available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We ll help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates are available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) we also have financing options available starting at @7.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, and New!!! Credit applications are available on our website. Approvals are done very quickly. The same Day Delivery Options are also available.

___________________________________________ 

PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST and licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle!

___________________________________________

CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - A certification package can be purchased for only $699, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified

___________________________________________

WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico Warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don t use it, you won t lose its guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs. 

___________________________________________

TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

2013 Cadillac SRX

147,750 KM

$11,888

+ tax & licensing
2013 Cadillac SRX

Premium Pkg AWD 3.6L - LEATHER - SUNROOF !!!

12385878

2013 Cadillac SRX

Premium Pkg AWD 3.6L - LEATHER - SUNROOF !!!

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
147,750KM
VIN 3gyfnge3xfs644508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,750 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
STEERING WHEEL
Adaptive remote start
Seat adjuster front driver-side thigh support
Gauge cluster includes colour Driver Information Centre

Exterior

Sunroof
Roof Rails
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

antenna
Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones

Power Options

Power

Convenience

Console

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
air bag
Front and Rear Park Assist
safety belts
Passenger sensing system
Side Blind Zone Alert
Tire inflation kit
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Safety Alert Seat (Included and only available in (PCW) Driver Awareness Package.)

Comfort

HEATED
storage bin

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Suspension

Suspension

Mechanical

Chassis continuously variable real time damping (Includes (FE3) sport suspension.)

Additional Features

Steering
Sliding
Exhaust
Armrest
Chrome
SPORT
Xenon
battery
liftgate
fuel gauge
Visors
body-colour
MIRRORS
PEDALS
brakes
headlamps
outside mirrors
Front
steering column
Door Locks
SEATS
DIFFERENTIAL
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Tires
blackwall
Lamps
3-point
Mirror
all seating positions
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Electronic
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren)
Wipers
front and rear outboard seating positions
rear child security
outside heated
power-adjustable
maintenance free with rundown protection
rear centre with dual cup holders
for child safety seats
rack-and-pinion
Sensor
Heated rear outboard seating positions
inside rearview auto-dimming includes OnStar controls
power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener
3-channel programmable
Rainsense
leather-wrapped 3-spoke
variable effort
Seat adjusters
speed-sensitive
cabin humidity
engine temperature and fuel gauge with colour Driver Information Centre
Lighting accent
Final drive ratio
power UltraView double-sized glass roof that opens over first row
front passenger 8-way power
automatic air circulation/air quality
tilt-sliding with Express-Open and power sunshade
4-wheel vented disc
manual rake and telescopic
Haptic feedback
gesture recognition
integral in front fascia
analog
Laminated Front Windows
rear power with memory height
driver and front passenger power lumbar control
front floor with floor shifter
overhead with sunroof switch (if equipped)
LED spotlights with lighting pipes includes lit door sill plates
limited slip (AWD only)
dual stainless-steel with chrome tips
roof-mounted hex band
Air bags dual-stage frontal and side-impact
driver and right-front passenger and head curtain side-impact
P235/55R20 H-rated all-season
High-Intensity Discharge (HID) windshield wiper-activated w/Adaptive Forward Lighting System and night time flash-to-pass feature
side marker w/LED light pipes
Solar-Ray tinted
armrest and dual storage compartment
centre includes armrest
storage tray and dual cupholders
front centre fore/aft
Instrumentation analog with speedometer
Memory package recalls two presets for power driver seat
power adjustable pedals and driver personalization features
power front express-up and down rear express-down and remote express-down feature for all windows
power-adjustable with memory for accelerator and brake
rear window electric with front and side window outlets for the driver and right-front passenger
Universal Home Remote (if equipped) and Front and Rear Parking Assist indicator (if equipped)
3.39:1
Cadillac CUE (Cadillac User Experience) Information and Media Control System
8 display featuring touch response
proximity sensing
articulating storage door/bin
clock display and compass feature

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4
905-639-8187

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

905-639-8187

2013 Cadillac SRX