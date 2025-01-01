2013 Cadillac SRX

Steering

Sliding

Exhaust

Armrest

Chrome

SPORT

Xenon

battery

liftgate

fuel gauge

Visors

body-colour

MIRRORS

PEDALS

brakes

headlamps

outside mirrors

Front

steering column

Door Locks

SEATS

DIFFERENTIAL

WINDOWS

4-wheel antilock

Defogger

Glass

Tires

blackwall

Lamps

3-point

Mirror

all seating positions

driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

Electronic

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren)

Wipers

front and rear outboard seating positions

rear child security

outside heated

power-adjustable

maintenance free with rundown protection

rear centre with dual cup holders

for child safety seats

rack-and-pinion

Sensor

Heated rear outboard seating positions

inside rearview auto-dimming includes OnStar controls

power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming

Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener

3-channel programmable

Rainsense

leather-wrapped 3-spoke

variable effort

Seat adjusters

speed-sensitive

cabin humidity

engine temperature and fuel gauge with colour Driver Information Centre

Lighting accent

Final drive ratio

power UltraView double-sized glass roof that opens over first row

front passenger 8-way power

automatic air circulation/air quality

tilt-sliding with Express-Open and power sunshade

4-wheel vented disc

manual rake and telescopic

Haptic feedback

gesture recognition

integral in front fascia

analog

Laminated Front Windows

rear power with memory height

driver and front passenger power lumbar control

front floor with floor shifter

overhead with sunroof switch (if equipped)

LED spotlights with lighting pipes includes lit door sill plates

limited slip (AWD only)

dual stainless-steel with chrome tips

roof-mounted hex band

Air bags dual-stage frontal and side-impact

driver and right-front passenger and head curtain side-impact

P235/55R20 H-rated all-season

High-Intensity Discharge (HID) windshield wiper-activated w/Adaptive Forward Lighting System and night time flash-to-pass feature

side marker w/LED light pipes

Solar-Ray tinted

armrest and dual storage compartment

centre includes armrest

storage tray and dual cupholders

front centre fore/aft

Instrumentation analog with speedometer

Memory package recalls two presets for power driver seat

power adjustable pedals and driver personalization features

power front express-up and down rear express-down and remote express-down feature for all windows

power-adjustable with memory for accelerator and brake

rear window electric with front and side window outlets for the driver and right-front passenger

Universal Home Remote (if equipped) and Front and Rear Parking Assist indicator (if equipped)

3.39:1

Cadillac CUE (Cadillac User Experience) Information and Media Control System

8 display featuring touch response

proximity sensing

articulating storage door/bin