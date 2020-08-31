Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

66,841 KM

Details Description

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Burlington Nissan

905-681-2162

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Cruze

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LS,

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LS,

Location

Burlington Nissan

4111 North Service Rd, Burlington, ON L7L 4X6

905-681-2162

  1. 5731947
  2. 5731947
  3. 5731947
  4. 5731947
  5. 5731947
  6. 5731947
  7. 5731947
  8. 5731947
  9. 5731947
  10. 5731947
  11. 5731947
  12. 5731947
  13. 5731947
  14. 5731947
Contact Seller

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

66,841KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5731947
  • Stock #: Z6140A
  • VIN: 1G1PL5SH7D7208078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,841 KM

Vehicle Description

*** WOW ONLY 67,000 kms *** includes 4 snow tires on steel wheels, Weathertech floor liners, 2 keys, call today to arrange a test drive. Please note this vehicle has 2 police reported accidents.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Burlington Nissan

2014 Nissan Altima 3...
 128,249 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz C...
 78,695 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Armada P...
 121,522 KM
$36,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Burlington Nissan

Burlington Nissan

Burlington Nissan

4111 North Service Rd, Burlington, ON L7L 4X6

Call Dealer

905-681-XXXX

(click to show)

905-681-2162

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory