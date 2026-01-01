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<h2><strong>2013 Chevrolet Malibu 2LT Ultra-Low KM & Accident-Free</strong></h2><p><strong>Stunning Styling. Only 95,000 KM. Meticulously Maintained.</strong></p><p>If youre looking for a comfortable, stylish, and highly reliable mid-size sedan without the new-car price tag, this <strong>2013 Chevrolet Malibu 2LT</strong> is a spectacular find. With a mere <strong>95,000 km</strong> on the odometer, this sedan has been driven less than 7,500 km per year. It is a rare, low-mileage gem that offers modern comfort and outstanding value.</p><h3><strong>Vehicle Highlights:</strong></h3><ul><li><p><strong>Mileage:</strong> Only <strong>95,000 km</strong> exceptionally low for its model year.</p></li><li><p><strong>History:</strong> <strong>No Accidents</strong> and a completely clean history for ultimate peace of mind.</p></li><li><p><strong>Ownership & Service:</strong> Only <strong>2 conscientious owners</strong> with <strong>10 documented service records</strong> showing regular, consistent maintenance.</p></li><li><p><strong>Trim Level:</strong> Upgraded <strong>2LT Package</strong>, featuring premium upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, Chevrolet MyLink color touch-screen, and remote vehicle start.</p></li><li><p><strong>Engine:</strong> Responsive and fuel-efficient <strong>2.5L 4-cylinder engine</strong>, delivering a smooth, quiet ride with excellent highway fuel economy.</p></li></ul><h3><strong>The 2LT Premium Experience</strong></h3><p>The 2LT trim elevates the Malibu from a simple commuter to a sophisticated highway cruiser. On the outside, you'll appreciate the sharp 18-inch alloy wheels and integrated fog lamps. Inside, the cabin welcomes you with ambient lighting, a power driver's seat, and an incredibly quiet interior engineered to block out road noise.</p><p>Whether you need a reliable daily commuter, a safe car for a student, or a comfortable family sedan, this accident-free Malibu check-marks every single box.</p><p>Credit Cards Accepted</p><p>Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***</p>

2013 Chevrolet Malibu

95,900 KM

Details Description Features

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn LT w/2LT

Watch This Vehicle
14451340

2013 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn LT w/2LT

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

888-996-6510

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Contact Seller

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
95,900KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G11E5SA4DF188056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,900 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Chevrolet Malibu 2LT Ultra-Low KM & Accident-Free

Stunning Styling. Only 95,000 KM. Meticulously Maintained.

If youre looking for a comfortable, stylish, and highly reliable mid-size sedan without the new-car price tag, this 2013 Chevrolet Malibu 2LT is a spectacular find. With a mere 95,000 km on the odometer, this sedan has been driven less than 7,500 km per year. It is a rare, low-mileage gem that offers modern comfort and outstanding value.

Vehicle Highlights:

  • Mileage: Only 95,000 km exceptionally low for its model year.

  • History: No Accidents and a completely clean history for ultimate peace of mind.

  • Ownership & Service: Only 2 conscientious owners with 10 documented service records showing regular, consistent maintenance.

  • Trim Level: Upgraded 2LT Package, featuring premium upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, Chevrolet MyLink color touch-screen, and remote vehicle start.

  • Engine: Responsive and fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, delivering a smooth, quiet ride with excellent highway fuel economy.

The 2LT Premium Experience

The 2LT trim elevates the Malibu from a simple commuter to a sophisticated highway cruiser. On the outside, you'll appreciate the sharp 18-inch alloy wheels and integrated fog lamps. Inside, the cabin welcomes you with ambient lighting, a power driver's seat, and an incredibly quiet interior engineered to block out road noise.

Whether you need a reliable daily commuter, a safe car for a student, or a comfortable family sedan, this accident-free Malibu check-marks every single box.

Credit Cards Accepted

Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
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$9,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Montague Motors

888-996-6510

2013 Chevrolet Malibu