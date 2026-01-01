$9,500+ taxes & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Malibu
4dr Sdn LT w/2LT
2013 Chevrolet Malibu
4dr Sdn LT w/2LT
Location
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
888-996-6510
$9,500
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Stunning Styling. Only 95,000 KM. Meticulously Maintained.
If youre looking for a comfortable, stylish, and highly reliable mid-size sedan without the new-car price tag, this 2013 Chevrolet Malibu 2LT is a spectacular find. With a mere 95,000 km on the odometer, this sedan has been driven less than 7,500 km per year. It is a rare, low-mileage gem that offers modern comfort and outstanding value.Vehicle Highlights:
Mileage: Only 95,000 km exceptionally low for its model year.
History: No Accidents and a completely clean history for ultimate peace of mind.
Ownership & Service: Only 2 conscientious owners with 10 documented service records showing regular, consistent maintenance.
Trim Level: Upgraded 2LT Package, featuring premium upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, Chevrolet MyLink color touch-screen, and remote vehicle start.
Engine: Responsive and fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, delivering a smooth, quiet ride with excellent highway fuel economy.
The 2LT trim elevates the Malibu from a simple commuter to a sophisticated highway cruiser. On the outside, you'll appreciate the sharp 18-inch alloy wheels and integrated fog lamps. Inside, the cabin welcomes you with ambient lighting, a power driver's seat, and an incredibly quiet interior engineered to block out road noise.
Whether you need a reliable daily commuter, a safe car for a student, or a comfortable family sedan, this accident-free Malibu check-marks every single box.
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
Vehicle Features
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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