2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

181,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,000

+ tax & licensing
$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

Montague Motors

289-200-9805

4dr Wgn SXT

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

181,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9387604
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1DR729957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 181,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER VERY CLEAN 2013 DODGE CARAVAN SXT FULLY LOADED WITH NAVIGATION, LEATHER INTERIOR, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND FULL STOW & GO. CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENTS. Credit Cards Accepted Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

