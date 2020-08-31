Menu
2013 Ford Edge

137,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Noria Gear Auto Sales

647-700-8335

2013 Ford Edge

2013 Ford Edge

SEL|Navi|Leather|Sunroof|Rear Camera|Bluetooth

2013 Ford Edge

SEL|Navi|Leather|Sunroof|Rear Camera|Bluetooth

Location

Noria Gear Auto Sales

1382 Plains Rd East, Burlington, ON L7R 3P8

647-700-8335

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

137,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5731476
  • Stock #: 600
  • VIN: 2FMDK3JC3DBA69433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Description

To book appointment please call us at:647-700-8335


Brown on Black, Accident free, Navigation, Leather, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear view Camera, AC cold, Power Mirror, Power Windows,CD Player, tinted windows, non smoker unit, excellent Service Record, Excellent condition, Low Mileage, Certified, Well kept and maintained, Fully detailed..

This vehicle is Sold Safety Certified.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Our price includes :

1-Vehicle Emission Test .
2-Car Fax History Report.
3-.Ontario Safety Certificate .
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Please Call us to book your test drive .
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Finance Available, All credit Approved.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Warranty Available up to 36 Month By Lubrico Warranty or Assurant Warranty.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Price+HST+License Fees Only, No additional Fees.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
To ensure this vehicle is still available, please Contact us at:
Toll: 866-536-0958 or email: noriagear.autosales@hotmail.com
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
please visit us to see our inventory by this Website :
http://www.noriagearautosales.com/
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
-Our Business our:
MON-FRI: 10:00 AM - 08:00 PM
SAT: 10:00 am - 05:00 PM
SUN:Closed
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Noria Gear Auto Sales LTD
1382 Plains RD East
Burlington, On , L7R 3P8
Cell : 647-700-8335
noriagear.autosales@hotmail.com
http://www.noriagearautosales.com/

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection

Noria Gear Auto Sales

Noria Gear Auto Sales

1382 Plains Rd East, Burlington, ON L7R 3P8

647-700-8335

