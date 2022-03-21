Menu
2013 Ford Escape

129,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,000

+ tax & licensing
$13,000

+ taxes & licensing

Montague Motors

289-200-9805

2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

2013 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

$13,000

+ taxes & licensing

129,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8797445
  VIN: 1FMCU9GX6DUA69410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,000 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY CLEAN 2013 FORD ESCAPE SE ECOBOOST. 1.6L, 4 CYLINDER ENGINE GREAT ON FUEL. Credit Cards Accepted Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Automatic
4×4

Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

