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<p><span data-sheets-root=1>2013 Ford F-150 FX4 5L V8 Supercab. Dark red and nicely optioned Accident Free F-150 comes loaded with the following options: 5L V8 4WD, Power seats, Heated mirrors, 4x4, Nav/Backup cam, running boards, tonneau cover and plenty more. </span></p><p><span data-sheets-root=1>•All prices are exclusive of safety, licensing, fuel charges and HST•Safety Certification is available at $599 for sedans/SUVs and $799 for trucks •Dealer processing fees are $495 and include a 3 month warranty•Financing and long term extended warranty options are also available. Save with Finance! Special Finance Price is the listed price. Cash Price is $1,500.00 more (All special finance prices are firm). Any warranty included with the vehicle is only applicable with a Safety Standards Certificate. •This vehicle is located at our Burlington dealership, please reach out for more details.</span></p>

2013 Ford F-150

128,722 KM

Details Description Features

$21,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford F-150

FX4 5L V8 6.5' Box

Watch This Vehicle
13951263

2013 Ford F-150

FX4 5L V8 6.5' Box

Location

Gray Automotive Group

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8

289-293-1913

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
128,722KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFX1EF4DFD42529

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,722 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford F-150 FX4 5L V8 Supercab. Dark red and nicely optioned Accident Free F-150 comes loaded with the following options: 5L V8 4WD, Power seats, Heated mirrors, 4x4, Nav/Backup cam, running boards, tonneau cover and plenty more.

•All prices are exclusive of safety, licensing, fuel charges and HST•Safety Certification is available at $599 for sedans/SUVs and $799 for trucks •Dealer processing fees are $495 and include a 3 month warranty•Financing and long term extended warranty options are also available. Save with Finance! Special Finance Price is the listed price. Cash Price is $1,500.00 more (All special finance prices are firm). Any warranty included with the vehicle is only applicable with a Safety Standards Certificate. •This vehicle is located at our Burlington dealership, please reach out for more details.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Gray Automotive Group

Gray Automotive Group

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
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$21,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Gray Automotive Group

289-293-1913

2013 Ford F-150