$21,988+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford F-150
FX4 5L V8 6.5' Box
2013 Ford F-150
FX4 5L V8 6.5' Box
Location
Gray Automotive Group
3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
289-293-1913
Certified
$21,988
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 128,722 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Ford F-150 FX4 5L V8 Supercab. Dark red and nicely optioned Accident Free F-150 comes loaded with the following options: 5L V8 4WD, Power seats, Heated mirrors, 4x4, Nav/Backup cam, running boards, tonneau cover and plenty more.
•All prices are exclusive of safety, licensing, fuel charges and HST•Safety Certification is available at $599 for sedans/SUVs and $799 for trucks •Dealer processing fees are $495 and include a 3 month warranty•Financing and long term extended warranty options are also available. Save with Finance! Special Finance Price is the listed price. Cash Price is $1,500.00 more (All special finance prices are firm). Any warranty included with the vehicle is only applicable with a Safety Standards Certificate. •This vehicle is located at our Burlington dealership, please reach out for more details.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Power Options
Convenience
Additional Features
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289-293-1913