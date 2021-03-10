Menu
2013 Ford F-150

319,000 KM

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
$9,900

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

XLT

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

Certified

319,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6731429
  • VIN: 1ftex1cm9dfd50316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 319,000 KM

Vehicle Description

EXTENDED CAB! SHORT BOX! 3.7L V6 NON TURBO! GREAT ENGINE! RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT. A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, AM/FM RADIO, TILT STEERING, KEYLESS ENTRY. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

