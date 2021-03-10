2013 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$9,900 + taxes & licensing 3 1 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 6731429

6731429 VIN: 1ftex1cm9dfd50316

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 319,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Alloy Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Convenience Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

